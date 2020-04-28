  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19 impacting major organs; young, middle-aged dying of stroke

Updated : April 28, 2020 09:03 AM IST

The Washington Post reported that young and middle-aged people, barely sick with COVID-19, are dying of strokes.
Many researchers suspect strokes in COVID-19 patients may be a direct consequence of blood problems that are producing clots all over some people's bodies.
COVID-19 impacting major organs; young, middle-aged dying of stroke

You May Also Like

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement