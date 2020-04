Despite being in the essential category, pharmaceutical industry has yet again raised concerns with the government with respect to unavailability of labourers, logistics and supply of raw materials, and keeping the production at just 40-50 percent of the total capacities.

According to senior government official, “It’s only in the state of Goa and Sikkim, where production is at 60-70 pecent.”

Noting these, the pharmaceutical department, under the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers has now decided to take up the matter with ministry of home affairs and various states, to ensure these issues are addressed at the earliest, the official added.

Till date, the government has placed pharmaceutical manufacturing under the essential category and it was exempted, since the nationwide lockdown to combat pandemic was announced.

During the video conferencing on Tuesday, pharmaceutical industry, along with the representatives of drug controller general of India and pharmaceutical department raised these concerns.

“Pharmaceutical industry highlighted that they will be able to get back to 100 percent manufacturing capacities only if states and Centre assist them to get back labourers, help in smooth logistics for supply of raw materials and finished goods. Industry shared that some states are yet to allow them to move back workers to the factories,” the official added.

The central government since March has been assuring that the supply of medicines, raw material to the factories for manufacturing shall be ensured a smooth way. However, industry has time and again shared their hardships, which the government has been ironing out.

Experts say that a lot of these hardships are due to several reasons, leading to a slow paced production.

“People are scared to come back to work due to the fear of being infected; some others are quarantined in hotspots or containment zones; non-availability of transport facilities is also a major concern. In fact, in some situations pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are temporarily closed owing to COVID-19 cases being reported in nearby areas. Some of our pharmaceutical clients who were to kick start production at new facilities in the near future are stuck as last stage construction and approval processes are held up,” said Arvind Sharma, Partner, General Corporate, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Raw material supply distribution from China and logistics have also added to the woes of pharmaceutical sector. "Procurement of raw material has also been impacted due to production constraints and lock down in other countries, and a general fear about the time it may take to get back to normalcy," Sharma said.

"Given that most of India’s active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and key starting materials (KSM) are imported from China, the supplies were disrupted for several weeks due to the situation in China. In fact, in some cases, Indian companies had to organise to lift the materials that were ready but stuck in China. The disruption in some cases led to the companies having to seek alternate suppliers and these last minute contracts were obviously at a higher price," said Charu Sehgal, Partner and Leader, Lifesciences and Healthcare, Deloitte India.

“Some other issues being that the pharmaceutical companies are facing is the shortage of manpower due to the lockdown. Despite it being an essential service, the lack of transport options led to shortage of labour. As with some other essential services, this industry too has faced shortage of supply of ancillary materials including packaging material such as bottles and caps, since these are not categorised as essential services. Disruption in movement of trucks has also led to finished goods not being moved. All of these have led to drop in production as well as increased cost of production," Sehgal added.

Not just the production, even research and development exercises are getting impacted due to the ongoing lockdown. “Strategic acquisitions and transactions which could have enabled technology transfer, increased R&D and increased supply of essential medicine have all come to a grinding halt as investors and collaborators are re-looking into valuations or expected commercial/ intended return. Government approvals necessary to undertake certain category of transactions or businesses in the pharma sector are held up due to lock down related restrictions for some time and hence new foreign direct investments and collaborations are getting delayed. Closing transactions has become difficult as there are issues in conducting physical meetings wherever the same is necessary," Sharma added.

Also, poor cash flow is also troubling the industry. "There are cash flow issues owing to reduction in sale, delay in realisation from domestic and export sale, and constraints in operating business in the present lockdown. Whilst the above listed issues may, to some extent be applicable to other sectors as well, in the present scheme of things, any impediment in production in the pharma sector will create serious challenges in affording supply of medicines to the needy, including to COVID 19 patients, and safeguarding public health and preserving lives," Sharma said.