The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a wide-ranging impact on the financial and economic health of the country and its citizens. The nation-wide lockdown is impacting all businesses and consumers are facing a strain on cash flows. They are now seeking a deferral on payments of EMIs until the threat of the pandemic blows over, according to the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC).

"NBFCs are at the forefront of financing many of the affected sectors, notably, small road transport operators, taxi aggregators, infrastructure contractors, MSMEs, traders etc and the current situation is likely to result in delayed payment of EMIs even by customers with a hitherto excellent and unblemished repayment history. This may adversely affect their credit scores for no fault of theirs, seriously impairing their ability to raise finance in the future for business,” FIDC said in a press release.

The lockdown has dampened business activity, resulting in lower utilisation of trucks and machinery with MSMEs and contractors, fewer tourist gatherings are also affecting the income of taxi and bus operators, the work from home policy is reducing staff transporters' cash flow.

To mitigate this impact, FIDC has put down a list of demands to protect customers' interest.

The FIDC has asked for a moratorium on payment of EMIs for at least a three- month period. This would ensure that unintended defaults do not affect credit track record and bureau scores of customers.

Additionally, it has asked for one-time restructuring of regular accounts that are not in default as of now, but can become delinquent in the future without the requirement of 5% provisioning in the books of NBFCs.