COVID-19 impact: ESIC further extends deadline for filing of ESI contributions for February till May 15

Updated : April 14, 2020 05:35 PM IST

The government, further said the period for filing contribution for the month of February and March 2020 is May 15, 2020, with no penalty or interest.
According to ESIC, as on March 31 2019, total number of insured persons (IPs) are 3.49 crore.
Purchase of medicines by ESI beneficiaries from private chemists during the lockdown period and its subsequent reimbursement by ESIC has been permitted.
