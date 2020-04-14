COVID-19 impact: ESIC further extends deadline for filing of ESI contributions for February till May 15

In a relief to 3.49 crore employees enrolled under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the union labour ministry on Tuesday announced further extension for filing the ESI contributions for February month till May 15.

Noting the hardships of over 12.11 lakh employers, in view of lockdown to contain COVID-19, labour ministry had earlier announced an extension for the same filing for February and March months till April 15 and May 15 respectively.

The government, further said the period for filing contribution for the month of February and March 2020 is May 15, 2020, with no penalty or interest or damage to be levied on establishments during the extended period.

According to ESIC, as on March 31 2019, total number of insured persons (IPs) are 3.49 crore, total number of beneficiaries are 13.56 crore and total number of employers are 12,11,174.

ESIC, while explaining the rationale of the extension said many establishments are temporarily closed and workers are unable to work due to on-going lockdown because of COVID-19.

In line with the relief measures being extended by government to business entities and workers, ESIC has undertaken relief measures for its stakeholders specially employers and insured persons. Besides this, the corporation has also decided to strengthen its medical resources to fight COVID-19, labour ministry statement added.

In order to ease hardship of all ESI beneficiaries, purchase of medicines by ESI beneficiaries from private chemists during the lockdown period and its subsequent reimbursement by ESIC has been permitted, the statement said.

Some of these provisions are: providing medical services to IPs and beneficiaries from tie-up hospitals, if an ESIC hospital is declared as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital to cater exclusively to Corona suspected/confirmed cases.

The ESI beneficiaries can be referred to tie-up hospitals for providing prescribed secondary/SST consultation/admission/ investigation, during the period for which concerned ESIC hospital functions as dedicated COVI-19 hospital. ESI beneficiary may also seek emergency/non-emergency medical treatment from tie-up hospital directly without referral letter, in accordance with his entitlement.

Medical benefit is provided under rule 60-61 to the insured persons who cease to be in insurable employment on account of permanent disablement and to the retired Insured Persons, on payment of advance lump-sum contribution for a year at the rate of Rs.10/- per month.

Under the prevailing circumstances of lockdown, there may be cases where validity of the medical benefit cards issued to these beneficiaries expire as these beneficiaries are unable to deposit the advance annual lump-sum contribution due to lockdown. Such beneficiaries have been allowed to avail medical benefit under Rule 60 and 61 of ESI (Central Rules) till June 30, 2020, it said.