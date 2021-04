The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, officials said. The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

The government said that buses, metro, autos, taxis, and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempted from the night curfew. Departments providing essential services remain exempted. The rules are applicable to the movement of people and not on the essential goods and services.

Private doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff will remain exempt from the night curfew if the ID card is produced. Passengers going to airports, railway stations, and bus stations will be exempted if a valid ticket is produced. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment are also exempted.

There will be no restrictions on traffic movement during night curfew. People can get vaccinated but need to have an e-pass. Owners of ration shop, general store, fruits, vegetables and medical stores will be allowed to travel on an e-pass. Print and electronic media personnel will be allowed to move on an e-pass, the government said.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movements, the government added.

Meanwhile, over 81,000 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, while the Delhi government issued an order to run inoculation centres at all its hospitals round-the-clock.

The third phase of the vaccination drive will span 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital.

By 6 PM on Monday, at least 81,545 people had received jabs, a senior official of the Delhi health department said.

Meanwhile, the daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India on Monday recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 single-day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours.

Registering a steady increase for the 27th day in a row, the active cases have increased to7,88,223 comprising 6.21 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.48 percent, the data stated.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 percent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 percent, the data stated.