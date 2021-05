The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on May 13 decided against recommending the drug Baricitinib for the COVID-19 clinical management protocol in India. This happened barely 10 days after the Union Health Ministry’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) gave approval for restricted emergency use of Baricitinib, in combination with Remdesivir, for hospitalised COVID-19 adult patients.

The ICMR took the decision after a top-level expert panel on COVID-19 withheld approval of Baricitinib for the clinical management protocol in India due to inconclusive evidence of efficacy of the drug in fighting the disease.

The experts were of the view that doctors could use it as their wisdom but decided against recommending the drug as part of the national guidelines.

“There was a divided opinion but finally it was decided not to make it (Baricitinib) a part of the protocol,” the Economic Times quoted a member of the committee.

The CDSCO, a division of the Union Health Ministry, on May 3, approved restricted emergency use for Baricitinib (2 mg and 4 mg) in combination with Remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 adult patients who are hospitalised and require supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

Following this, its US-based licenser Eli Lilly accelerated Baricitinib's availability in India via donations and licensing agreements. “Lilly is offering donations of Baricitinib to the Indian government… while simultaneously working with local Indian pharmaceutical companies to execute royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements to accelerate the manufacturing and distribution of the medicine in India during the pandemic,” said a company release on May 4.

Baricitinib is an oral medication currently registered in India for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday’s meeting, the ICMR panel was also supposed to take a decision on the use of plasma therapy; however, the matter could not be taken up.