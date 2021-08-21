COVID-19: This Indian city aims to vaccinate all citizens above 18 in next 10-15 days

As vaccination numbers are picking up in India, the adult population of a southern city may be fully inoculated against COVID-19 in the next two to three weeks.

The Telangana government has announced it would make Hyderabad 100 percent vaccinated over the next 15 days. Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed officials of the health department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to work closely to conduct surveys and vaccinate everyone above the age of 18 at the earliest.

Kumar has directed medical and municipal staff apart to carry out the COVID-19 inoculation drive in mission mode after the move witnessed a positive response from the people in GHMC limits. According to the plan, special teams would be formed and deployed in colonies. The drive will be operational from 9 am to 4 pm every day to achieve the target.

The GHMC would make use of the 175 mobile vaccination vans to administer the shots against COVID-19 to people.

Telangana has so far administered nearly 1.65 crore doses of COVID-19 with 56 percent of the population receiving at least one dose while 34 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The state’s chief secretary has claimed that nearly 90 percent of the beneficiaries in the GHMC region have received at least the first dose, according to reports.

Even as the GHMC is on an overdrive to make Hyderabad 100 percent vaccinated, the state registered 409 cases in the last 24 hours (August 20) while the GHMC region reported 71 new cases. As per the Telangana COVID-19 tracker site, the number of active cases stood at 6,728 as of August 20.