A small number of pets worldwide -- including cats and dogs -- have been reported to be infected with COVID-19, mostly after coming in close contact with people infected by the deadly virus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on its official website.

The CDC said, "We are still learning about the virus that causes COVID-19, but it appears that it can spread from people to animals in some situations. Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low." However, there is potential risk of SARS CoV2 spreading from pets to humans.

Coronavirus is a family of viruses that can cause illnesses ranging from common cold to diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Animals such as bats, camels and cattle have been known to have contracted the virus. However, certain coronaviruses like canine and feline are known to infect only animals, the CDC has clarified.

Here's how you can protect your pet from the deadly virus.

What to do if you own pets?

Infected pets may or may not show symptoms. According to reports, most pets who contracted the virus, showed mild illness and made a complete recovery.

"Until we learn more about how this virus affects animals, treat pets as you would any other family member to protect them from a possible infection," the CDC suggests.

Limit your pet's interaction with people outside the household.

Walk them on a leash at least 6 feet away from others.

Avoid taking pets to public gatherings.

Do not use a masks on a pet; it might harm them.

There is no proven evidence that COVID-19 can spread from pets to humans via skin or fur.

Do not use chemical disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide or other products, such as hand sanitizers or surface cleaners on pets.

"Talk to your veterinarian if your pet falls ill or if you have any concerns about your pet's health," CDC pointed out.

Protect pets if you are sick

If you have contracted COVID-19, restrict contact with your pets just as you would with other family members.

"Until we know more about this virus, people with COVID-19 symptoms should avoid contact with pets and other animals," the CDC said.

"If you must care for your pets while you are sick, then cover your face with a mask and wash your hands before and after you interact with them," it added.

Stay healthy around animals