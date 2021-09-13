COVID-19: Hetero Biopharma seeks SEC approval for market authorisation of Sputnik V vaccine

Drug firm Hetero Biopharma on Monday sought the Subject Expert Committee's approval for market authorisation of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

The SEC is expected to meet soon to take up the proposal, sources told CNBC-TV18. Hetero Biopharma has sought approval to import bulk components and to do fill and finish at facilities in India, the sources added.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is one of the three vaccines administered in India against COVID-19. The other two are Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield.

Earlier this month, Hetero had said it has received emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its biosimilar version of Tocilizumab for treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults. The company will market the drug under the brand name 'Tocira', Hetero had said in a statement.

This authorisation will enable medical practitioners to use the drug for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, it added.

