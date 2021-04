As India fights an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, experts advise that people with symptoms and COVID-19 patients at home should keep a watch on their blood oxygen levels. If someone notices a drop in the oxygen saturation level then immediate medical help should be sought.

The oxygen saturation level in the body can be checked at home with the help of a tiny device, an oximeter. Pulse oximeters, a small device, calculates the amount of oxygen in the blood in organs farthest from the heart, after it is attached to a body part like a finger, earlobe, or toes. One can buy a good oximeter for Rs 2,000 or even less.

Recently the demand for pulse oximeters has gone up as most people require to monitor oxygen levels at home. The prices of this medical device have also shot up following the massive demand.

Here are some of the best pulse oximeters available for use:

LANDWIND OLED Digital Finger Pulse Oximeter

The LANDWIND fingertip pulse oximeter is available at Rs 790 on Flipkart. The device has a multi-directional display and it automatically shuts down in 5 seconds when not in use.

Fit Go S05 Pulse Oximeter

The Fit Go S05 Pulse Oximeter with LED display is up for sale for Rs 999. It is currently being sold on Flipkart. This device comes with a One Button operation feature making this an easy to use device.

Gilma Finger Plus Oximeter

The Gilma Finger Plus Oximeter is being sold for Rs 1,299. The device is currently available on Flipkart. It has an auto shut off feature that gets activated after 8 seconds of inactivity. This Oximeter, too, has a One Button operation feature, so using it will not be a hassle.

Nanz Comfort NC-209

Nanz Comfort NC-209 Pulse Oximeter’s buying price is Rs 1,990 on Flipkart. The device has a dual colour OLED display and shuts off automatically when not in use. Users can see real-time SpO2 or oxygen saturation reading.

Thermocare Pulse Oximeter

The Made in India Thermocare Pulse Oximeter can be bought for Rs 1,999 from Flipkart. The LED display of the device makes it easy to check results.