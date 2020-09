A COVID-19 vaccine must provide protective immunity in at least 50 percent of the volunteers vaccinated for it to be approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). In a 40-page draft of regulatory guidelines, the drug regulator listed various potential primary and secondary goals for vaccine developers to target in human trials.

The draft read: "To ensure that a widely deployed COVID-19 vaccine is effective, the primary efficacy endpoint point estimate for a placebo-controlled efficacy trial should be at least 50 percent." The lower boundary of efficacy required when adjusted for probability of error in efficacy rate and trial size is listed at 30 percent.

The draft guidelines are on similar lines as the one released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the USFDA.

Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at WHO said on September 21, "Ideally, 70 percent efficacy and above, but certainly 50 percent would be the point estimate that we would classify as an effective vaccine."

Vaccine expert and former chair of ICMR panel on COVID-19 vaccine development Dr Gagandeep Kang earlier CNBC-TV18 that India is likely to align with WHO's criteria of what a vaccine's efficacy – which is 50 percent.

The Indian drug regulator has opened a window of opportunity for vaccines been tested in other parts of the world to seek marketing authorisation based on clinical data generated globally. The trial data generated will be considered for evaluation of overall safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and the regulator said, "Additional clinical trial may be required in local population to confirm the safety and effectiveness in India." This will be decided on a case-to-case basis, considering the urgency and unmet need of the vaccine in the country.

CDSCO has also asked for people with prior COVID-19 infection to be included in clinical trials, except those with acute COVID-19 and/or acute infectious disease. CDSCO guidelines note that this is crucial as pre-vaccination screening for prior infection may not be feasible in a real world scenario.

"Vaccine safety and COVID-19 outcomes in individuals with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, which might have been asymptomatic, is also important to examine because pre-vaccination screening for prior infection may not be feasible in practice when the COVID-19 vaccine is approved and introduced in the market. Therefore, subjects with history or laboratory evidence of prior COVID-19 infection should not be excluded from COVID-19 vaccine trial," the document reads.

Guidelines further ask vaccine developers and trial sponsors to follow-up trial participants for a minimum of one to two years to assess the duration of protection provided by the vaccine. The follow of participants would also allow to assess potential side effects or vaccine associated enhanced respiratory diseases.

Currently, three vaccine candidates are undergoing human trials in India. Indigenous vaccine candidates of Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are testing vaccine efficacy and safety in a phase I and II human trials. Serum Institute of India is undertaking a 1,600-participant late stage Phase 3 clinical trial as part of global trials for the vaccine developed jointly by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Results of the Phase 3 trial study by Serum–AstraZeneca are expected by end 2020.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), in tie-up with Indian drug maker Dr Reddy's Labs, has applied for DCGI nod to begin Phase 3 trials for SputnikV vaccine in India.