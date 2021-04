COVID-19 restrictions continue across India with a majority of the states continuing with night curfews rather than an outright lockdown.

Here's a recap of restrictions in place across various states:

Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jharkhand are some of the states where there are lockdown-like restrictions with several curbs on activities.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) has a weekend lockdown along with the night curfew.

Madhya Pradesh (MP), Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh are some of the states where there are weekend lockdowns as well.

From Kerala to Kashmir and some ten other states in between, night curfew is the chosen method of restrictions for most of these states. Including, Goa, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Odisha, Bihar and Puducherry.