It is a lot easier to mention union territories that do not have COVID-19 restrictions. Those are Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu. Barring that, across the country, all 28 states and remaining union territories have restrictions in place.

As many as 21 states have imposed lockdown-like restrictions until anywhere between the mid of the month to the end of the month. These include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Mizoram, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Odisha, Kerala, Goa, Puducherry, and Bihar.

Then there are states with a little more selective restrictions. These include Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Arunachal, Manipur, Assam, Ladakh.

Andaman and Nicobar islands have shut the tourist spots for now.

Lakshadweep had night curfews in place until a few weeks back.