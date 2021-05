More than 23 states and union territories continue with restrictions. Most of the states are also extending their restrictions that were already there.

Andhra Pradesh has extended the partial lockdown until May 31. Chandigarh and Uttarakhand have extended restrictions until May 25 and Manipur has also extended its curbs in seven districts until May 28.

21 other states from north, east, west and south such as Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Orissa, Mizoram, Sikkim, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala continue with lockdown-like restrictions.

The remaining around 10 states and union territories are the ones where there are more selective restrictions.

Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Tripura, Ladakh all these states do have curbs in place.