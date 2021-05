Lockdown-like restrictions continue in several states including Goa, Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim, Orissa, Arunachal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry.

The remaining states continue with selective restrictions, which are now getting tighter.

Seven states have increased or announced extensions to curbs that they already had in place and all other states continue with the restrictions in some form or another.

Maharashtra has extended the 'Break the Chain' guidelines until June 1. This translates to almost two months of lockdown that the economically important state remains in.

Bihar has extended the lockdown like restrictions until May 25, and Jharkhand until May 27.

Tamil Nadu, while remains under lockdown, has – in an all-party meeting – decided to intensify the curbs.

The night curfews in about 36 cities in Gujarat have also been extended.

Telangana is one of the last southern states to have gone into a lockdown until May 22. Assam has also imposed strict restrictions.