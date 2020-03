The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has risen above 1,000 and total active cases now stand at over 900. However the good news is that the number of recoveries stands at 99 and less than 20 people are on ventilator support.

With the nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus entering the sixth day, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba has dismissed reports that the government may be looking at extending the 21-day lockdown, which is slated to end on April 14.

Meanwhile, the Centre has released some data on how India's healthcare infrastructure is being prepared to cope with a rise in the number of COVID cases. 14,000 ventilators have been identified across the country, and orders have been placed for 40,000 more. 10,000 of these ventilators will be manufactured by Noida-based AgVa Healthcare and 30,000 units will be made by Bharat Electronics.

The government is also speeding up the procurement of personal protection equipment for healthcare workers. Orders have been placed for 21 lakh coveralls and 30 lakh kits. Production of N95 masks has also been ramped up, with the DRDO being roped in to help.

Even the industry body CII has come forward with a collective platform of India's large manufacturers to support the government in boosting the production and supply of critical healthcare items. The CII's coalition of manufacturing companies will ramp up inventory of critical healthcare products like ventilators and personal protection equipment by manufacturing in large volumes and by importing them for immediate requirement.

To discuss how this coalition will work and the challenges such an endeavour could face, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sunil Kant Munjal Chairman of Hero Enterprise; Rajan Wadhera President of SIAM; Naresh Trehan, Chairman, Healthcare at CII and MD of Medanta; Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General at CII and RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki.

Banerjee said, "We have identified three areas of work, one is the ventilators, second are the personal protective equipment's (PPEs) and third are the masks. These are three big categories that we are really working at. We are maximising the capacity of the existing ventilator manufacturing companies whose products are already tested and certified but they need capital, they need to be attached to some bigger and qualified manufacturers."

Therefore, we have formed a consortium with CII, with other manufacturing organisations like the automobile vehicles manufacturing association the SIAM, the component manufacturers association, the machine tool manufacturers association, the defence manufacturers association. We have connected with the DRDO. The DRDO is the main body now, which is certifying the type of ventilators and the specification of those ventilators. We have had a large broadcast with the DRDO to get many smaller medium sized companies getting involved in the manufacture of ventilators, said Banerjee.

Bhargava said, "This is design and a technology which apparently was developed by AgVa. We have joined with AgVa because it was amongst one of the companies sent to us by the ministry and they had already an order for 10000 ventilators from HLL."

"We thought that if we were looking for any new design from anybody, it would have meant defacto starting out from scratch, trying to get all the components developed, if something had to be imported, finding sources of those components and that would take a very long time. TSo, to get immediate results the best thing was to use our expertise to scale up the production volumes of AgVa. Till now AgVa was doing on aboult 300-400 per year and we wanted to get upto a few thousand per month," said Bhargava.

He further added, "Besides the premise, which AgVa owns, we have also got a much larger premise from one of our vendors in Noida and we are using that for purposes of manufacturing and assembling these ventilators. We have got at least three of our vendors who are large scale vendors starting to manufacture the components, they have already got the drawings, they have started the manufacture of the prototypes. By Wednesday the prototypes will be ready and then they can be tried out and seen if they are perfectly alright, so that the dimensions and all are done."

"The most difficult part is the imported components. We found AgVa had no imported components in stock and they had to get it from China, so we are looking for other sources as well. However as per what AgVa says, one lot of these imported components should be here by Wednesday or Thursday and we will start assembling," said Bhargava.

Munjal said, "We are trying to see how we can supplement the current supply and availability of all the four things - one is protective gear for healthcare workers and others, second is testing kits which is a big challenge at the moment. The third is respirators and ventilators -- you need multiple kinds of ventilators. You need the very sophisticated one for the very serious patients but you also need the other ones because you cannot get the most expensive ones for all the patients as we just won't be able to afford it. The fourth is masks and gloves etc. We also have to carefully segregate the COVID patients from others. So the efficient way would be to declare COVID-19 full hospitals, so you do not need to separate air circulation, water supply etc because if regular hospital gets COVID-19 patients, the chances of spreading this is very high."

"One has to be careful as to not kill the ability that we have to treat patients for other diseases and so we have been in touch with both the industry and the government," said Munjal.