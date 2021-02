The Union Health Ministry has issued a new set of guidelines for international travellers, which will come into effect from 11:59 pm on February 22, following the spread of the COVD-19 pandemic. In its updated guidelines, the ministry stated that three new variants — UK variant, South Africa variant, Brazil variant — have been so far detected in 86, 44 and 15 countries respectively.

Here are the new set of guidelines:

# For two weeks (14 days), all those arriving on flights originating from the UK, Europe and the Middle East will have to reveal their travel history and submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before their travel.

# Fliers will have to upload a COVID-10 negative RT-PCR report on the portal of New Delhi airport. The test must have been conducted 72 hours before the flight.

# After the thermal screening, only those asymptomatic will be allowed to board the flight. All passengers will have to wear masks during the course of their flight. Also, don’t forget to download the Aarogya Setu app before boarding the flight.

# Though these rules apply to international travellers arriving through seaports and land ports as well, they cannot avail of the online registration policy.

# The airline will have to identify and segregate those arriving from or transiting through the UK, South Africa and Brazil (during the past 14 days) in-flight.