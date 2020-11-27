Healthcare COVID-19: Have enough infra to vaccinate Delhi's entire population in few weeks, says Jain Updated : November 27, 2020 05:18 PM IST Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Delhi has sufficient infrastructure and equipment to vaccinate its entire population in a few weeks once a vaccine is available. A three-storeyed building on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital has also been identified for storage of COVID-19 vaccines. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.