Several states have started taking active measures to curb the rising COVID-19 infections, as India sees a massive surge in a daily number of cases. The highest ever single-day spike in coronavirus infection was recorded on April 15 with 2.17 lakh new cases.

Responding to the spiraling surge in the cases, the states have announced restrictions in various cities to contain the spread of the disease. Unlike last year, a nationwide lockdown has not been announced, but there are localised restrictions to control people's movement and avoid gatherings.

Many states have resorted to night curfew and weekend lockdown to flatten the curve. As people go out on weekends the most, these restrictions are expected to control the rising number of cases.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Thursday that a weekend curfew will be imposed from 10 pm on Friday (April 16) till 6 am on Monday (April 19) . The movement of people will be restricted, but essential services will be allowed to continue normally. Kejriwal said that shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums and swimming pools would remain closed. A night curfew has already been imposed till April 30.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan would be imposing a weekend curfew from Friday evening to Monday morning. “People’s movement will be restricted between 6 pm on Friday and 5 am on Monday. The services related to election activities, banking, LPG among others will be allowed to operate. The fruit, milk, vegetable, and medicine shops will remain open during the restricted hours.

Odisha

The Odisha government has put night curfew between 6 pm and 5 am in 10 districts. These districts are the ones that neighbor the state of Chhattisgarh. Odisha is also imposing a weekend lockdown in the urban areas of these 10 districts. Night curfew between 9 pm to 5 am will be imposed in the rest of the state from April 17 till further notice. The state has shut down the inter-state bus service to restrict the spread of the infection.

Maharashtra

Amid the unprecedented surge, Maharashtra has entered into a virtual lockdown. A Janta curfew has been put in the state for the next two weeks, starting from 8 pm on April 14, and will stay in effect till 7 am on May 1. All movement apart from essential services is barred. Earlier, night curfew and weekend lockdown were imposed in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

A total lockdown is in force across many cities in Madhya Pradesh. The lockdown in Indore, which was supposed to end on April 12, was extended by seven days till April 19. Rau, Mhow, Shajapur, Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh, and Vidisha are also under lockdown until 6 am, April 19. Betul, Ratlam, Khargone, and Katni are under lockdown from April 12 to April 22.

Chhattisgarh

Several cities and districts have been put under complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh until April 19. Lockdown is in effect in Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Bemetara, Balod, Raigarh, Dhamtari, Korba, Jashpur, Koriya, and Baloda Bazar. No movement apart from essential services is permitted.

Punjab

Night curfew has been enforced by the state between 9 pm and 5 am. Schools and universities have been shut and all types of gatherings have been banned. The night curfew is effective from 10.30 pm to 5 am in Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand

Night curfew is in effect from 10 pm to 5:30 am across Uttarakhand. Schools have also been closed for Dehradun, Haridwar, and Haldwani. Facilities like swimming pools and sports centers have also been closed.

Karnataka

Night curfew has been put in place across eight districts that include Bangalore and Mysore. The restrictions are in place until April 20. People are forced to stay inside their homes between 10 pm and 5 am.

Travelers from other states arriving in the state are expected to carry negative RT-PCR reports.

Uttar Pradesh

UP has imposed a night curfew between 8 PM to 7 AM in 10 districts including Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Gorakhpur. Night curfew is also in place in districts with more than 2000 active cases.

Gujarat

In Gujurat, 20 cities have come under the night curfew. Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Vadodara have movement restricted from 8 PM to 6 AM. The restrictions have been put until April 30.

Haryana

Night curfew has been imposed in the entire state between 9 pm and 5 am. The state has cancelled the school examinations and has put a restriction on the gathering of people for programmes like marriage, funeral.