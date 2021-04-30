COVID-19: Haryana imposes weekend lockdown in 9 districts till May 3

The Haryana government imposed a weekend lockdown on Friday in nine districts of the state in the light of rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will be imposed in the districts of Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad. The lockdown will be effective from 10 pm on Friday (April 30) to 5 am on Monday (May 3).

“The COVID-19 pandemic is again posing a threat to public health, so the government of Haryana has considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread in the state of Haryana. In exercise of the powers under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby issues the following directions for nine districts of the state -- Panchkula, Gurugram. Faridabad. Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal. Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad. There will be a weekend lockdown starting from 10 pm on 30.04.2021 (Friday) till 5 am on 03.04.2021 (Monday),” read the order.

What’s closed till May 31?

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए हरियाणा के 9 जिलों पंचकूला, गुरुग्राम, फरीदाबाद, सोनीपत, रोहतक, करनाल, फतेहाबाद, हिसार व सिरसा में आज रात 10 बजे से 3 मई सुबह 5 बजे तक वीकेंड लॉकडाउन की घोषणा की गई है। pic.twitter.com/BEbGJQ9eT2 — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) April 30, 2021

What’s allowed?

According to the order, the officials tasked with law and order/emergencies and municipal services/duties, including executive magistrates, police personnel, military/ CAPF personnel in uniform, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditation and government machinery tasked with COVID-19 related duties, on producing valid identity cards, will be allowed movement during the lockdown period.

Travel for appearing in examination and those on examination duties on production of admit/identity cards will be allowed. There will be no curbs on those engaged in manufacturing essential goods.

Inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods will be allowed during the weekend lockdown.

Hospitals, veterinary hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sectors, such as dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies and medical equipment shops, laboratories, pharmaceutical research labs, clinics, nursing homes, ambulances etc. will continue to remain functional.

Transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para-medical staff, and other hospital support services will be permitted.

Essential services like telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services, and delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce, will remain operational.

Farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the field, private security services and ATMs will be allowed to operate during the lockdown.