COVID-19: Haryana imposes weekend lockdown in 9 districts till May 3

Updated : April 30, 2021 10:48:11 IST

Lockdown effective from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday
Private and government colleges, coaching institutions, ITIs, libraries shut till May 31
Inter-state and intra-state movement of both essential and non-essential goods to be allowed during lockdown
Published : April 30, 2021 10:48 PM IST

