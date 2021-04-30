COVID-19: Haryana imposes weekend lockdown in 9 districts till May 3 Updated : April 30, 2021 10:48:11 IST Lockdown effective from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday Private and government colleges, coaching institutions, ITIs, libraries shut till May 31 Inter-state and intra-state movement of both essential and non-essential goods to be allowed during lockdown Published : April 30, 2021 10:48 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply