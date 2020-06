The ‘Chasing the Virus’ strategy adopted by the Mumbai’s municipal corporation has led to a steep decline of daily cases in the densely populated area of Dharavi, one of the world's largest slums, from an average 43 in May to 19 in the third week of June.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the COVID-19 growth rate in Dharavi has been reduced to 4.3 percent in May 2020 and further to 1.02 percent in June. The preventive measures adopted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also ensured an improved case doubling time to 43 days in May 2020 and 78 days in June 2020.

Asia’s largest slum Dharavi had 491 cases in April 2020 with a 12 percent growth rate and a case doubling period of 18 days.

“Several challenges presented themselves to BMC in Dharavi where 80 percent population depends on community toilets. About 8-10 people live in households/hutment which measures about 10ft x 10ft coupled with the existence of narrow lanes with 2-3 storied houses where often the ground floor is a house and other floors are used as factories. Hence, there were severe limitations of physical distancing with no possibility of effective ‘Home Quarantine’,” MoHFW noted.

The local corporation has adopted a model of actively following four T’s – Tracing, Tracking, Testing, and Treating. This approach included activities like proactive screening.

While 47,500 people were covered by doctors and private clinics in house-to-house screening, about 14,970 people were screened with the help of Mobile Vans, and 4,76,775 were surveyed by BMC health workers. Fever clinics were set up for screening high-risk categories such as elderly/senior citizens. These measures helped to screen 3.6 lakh people.

Also, around 8246 Senior Citizens were surveyed and as part of its policy of ‘Timely Separation’, they were separated from the other community to effectively limit the transmission of the disease. In all, 5,48,270 people have been screened in Dharavi. The suspected cases were shifted to well organized COVID Care Centres and Quarantine Centres.

BMC had forged strategic public-private partnerships in containment measures and all available private practitioners were mobilized.