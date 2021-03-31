COVID-19: Grofers to cover vaccination cost for employees, families, contractual staff Updated : March 31, 2021 10:00 AM IST The company aims to cover vaccination cost for 25,000 people across 38 cities. The company will reimburse the vaccination cost for those who will administer the vaccine through their personal arrangements. Published : March 31, 2021 10:00 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply