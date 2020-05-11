Healthcare COVID-19: Govt to launch study of community transmission with indigenously developed ELISA based antibody tests Updated : May 11, 2020 06:36 AM IST This antibody test will be used by ICMR to initiate a study in 75 of the worst affected districts to check for community transmission of the coronavirus. Gujarat-based pharma firm Zydus Cadila has been roped in for mass scale production of the ELISA test kits. ELISA based test is laboratory dependent, can test 90 samples together in a single run of 2.5 hours. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365