COVID-19: Govt to launch study of community transmission with indigenously developed ELISA based antibody tests

Updated : May 11, 2020 06:36 AM IST

This antibody test will be used by ICMR to initiate a study in 75 of the worst affected districts to check for community transmission of the coronavirus.
Gujarat-based pharma firm Zydus Cadila has been roped in for mass scale production of the ELISA test kits. 
ELISA based test is laboratory dependent, can test 90 samples together in a single run of 2.5 hours.
