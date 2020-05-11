COVID-19: Govt to launch study of community transmission with indigenously developed ELISA based antibody tests

In a fresh impetus to the community surveillance efforts to assess spread of coronavirus, the government has launched its first indigenously developed ELISA test kit for identifying antibodies of COVID-19.

The IgG ELISA test named COVID KAVACH ELISA has been developed and validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune. This antibody test will be used by ICMR to initiate a study in 75 of the worst affected districts to check for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Gujarat-based pharma firm Zydus Cadila has been roped in for mass scale production of the ELISA test kits.

While real time RT-PCR is the gold standard for clinical diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, robust antibody tests are critical for large scale surveillance to understand the proportion of population exposed to the infection.

The ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) antibody test is similar to the rapid antibody test in being a blood test that checks for antibodies against the virus. However, contrary to rapid antibody tests that give results on-the-spot, ELISA based test is laboratory dependent. The blood samples collected will have to be transported to the ELISA competent labs in the region. So, a network of collection, transportation and ELISA competent laboratories will have to be set up for faster uptake and surveillance.

Once in the laboratory, ELISA tests do faster sample processing than the RT-PCR test. The developers of the ELISA test say it will have the advantage of testing 90 samples together in a single run of 2.5 hours.

ICMR has also reported a higher sensitivity and specificity of the ELISA based antibody tests. The indigenously developed IgG ELISA test for antibody detection for SARS-CoV-2 was validated at two sites in Mumbai. ICMR stated “the test has been found to have high sensitivity and specificity as compared to the rapid test kits which have recently flooded the Indian market.”

Currently, most of the diagnostic material for COVID-19 is imported into India from other countries.

India’s first attempt with rapid antibody test kits was not pleasant with the faulty test kits being imported from China’s Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics. Huge variations in the accuracy of the test results were found -- from 6% to 71% -- as compared to results of the RT-PCR tests done on the same positive samples.

K Srinath Reddy of PHFI and a member of COVID-19 task force said, “Antibody testing, with ELISA, will give a more reliable assessment of antibody response to COVID-19 infection than rapid test kits. These tests can be used for population level surveillance of exposure to the virus, especially through random sample surveys for comparing different districts.”

ICMR-NIV in a statement said ELISA based testing is easily possible even at district level as the ELISA kit has inactivated virus. There are also minimal bio-safety and bio-security requirements as compared to the real-time RT-PCR test.

The technology has been transferred for mass scale production to Zydus Cadila, the manufacturing partner for COVID KAVACH ELISA. Zydus in a statement to CNBC-TV18 said, “We are happy to partner with ICMR in making these kits available on a mass scale. These kits will be manufactured and supplied to ICMR for surveillance purposes. Our aim is to support the government in every way to fight this pandemic.”

Zydus Cadila however did not share details on the production capacity and timelines for launch.

No details have been shared by the government on the tendering process and the criteria for selection of the manufacturing partner.