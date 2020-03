The government has invited suggestions and ideas from public to help fight against highly contagious coronavirus that has killed over 10,000 people globally.

The MyGov portal of the government has started discussion on ways to check the spread of the virus.

"In order to involve the community in the fight against the Virus, we would want you to share your ideas and suggestions to help fight #Coronavirus," the discussion details posted on MyGov stated.

According to the government, the most important factor in preventing the spread of the virus locally is to empower citizens with the right information and taking precautions as per the advisories being issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It has sought suggestions around innovative and best practices regarding hygiene, hand washing, social distancing and preventing spread of rumours and being prepared rather than panicking.