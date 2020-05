The Union government has extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown until May 31. In an order issued on Sunday, the National Disaster Management Authority said that airlines, metros, schools, education institutions, cinema halls and malls will continue to remain shut.

Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the state/UTs involved. People above 65 years of age, with co-morbid conditions, pregnant women and children to stay at home, except for essential and health services.

Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses as decided by states and union territories.

Domestic and international air travel except those which are permitted.

Metros, schools and colleges, hotels restaurants hospitality services, restaurants (to be allowed home delivery),

Cinems halls, gymnasium, swimming pools, shopping malls, theatres, bars,

Social, political, cultural gatherings, religious places of worship.

The delineation of red green and orange zone will be decided by respective states and union territories after taking into consideration the parameter shared by Ministry of Health and Welfare.

As far as possible the practice of work from home should continue. Staggering of work business hours shall be followed at offices, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments. Offices will have to sanitize frequently and should make provision for thermal screening, hand wash etc.

All persons in-charge of workplace shall ensure social distancing through adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts and staggering lunch breaks of staff etc

Night curfew:

Movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am except for essential services.

With the view to ensure safety in offices in workplaces, employers on the best effort basis should ensure that Arogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.

All e-commerce services allowed outside containment zones. There is no restriction on workers etc in factories (except in containment zones), movement of taxis and cab aggregators allowed (outside containment zones and with conditions mentioned in previous MHA notices.

“Considering the fact that the lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, NDMA, in exercise of powers under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby directs the Ministries/Departments of Government of India, state governments and state authorities to continue lockdown measures up to 31st May, 2020,” the NDMA order read.

The nationwide lockdown began on March 25 and was subsequently extended twice. It was scheduled to last until May 17 before the government issued an order extending the lockdown for the entirety of May.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu governments extended lockdown in their jurisdictions.