COVID-19: Govt did not procure 'Made in India' devices as country faces ventilator shortage Updated : April 22, 2021 09:09 PM IST Centre could procure only 35,179 ventilators out of the 50,000 originally ordered. Hospitals are not willing to take 'made in India' ventilators. Government had allocated Rs 2000 crore in June last year for procuring 'made in India' ventilators. Published : April 22, 2021 08:52 PM IST