COVID-19: Govt data shows decline in daily new cases in these states

A few states and Union Territories including the worst affected Maharashtra and Delhi have started showing the sign of a decline in the daily new CVOID-19 cases indicating some relief for the government from the deadly second wave of the infections.

The other states that have shown a decline in the daily number of COVID-19 cases include Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, reports TOI.

Data from the Union Health Ministry shows that on April 30 after crossing 4 lakh cases, the number of new cases dropped marginally to 4,01,993 on May 1 and 3,92,488 on May 2. On May 3, the active caseload stood at 3,68,147 and on May 4, the caseload was 3,57,229.

The data also shows that even though Maharashtra has accounted for the highest caseload, 12 districts in the state have also shown signs of decline in the last few days, a TOI report said.

Besides, the districts of Chhindwara, Guna, and Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh; Leh in Ladakh; Durg, Gariyaband, Raipur, and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh; and Nirmal in Telangana are showing a trend of reducing COVID-19 cases.

States like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala are reporting an increase in daily new cases and require serious measures to break the transmission chain.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union health ministry also cautioned against the significantly large number of fatalities and said there are some causes of concern.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have more than 1 lakh active cases. Seven states have active cases in the range of 50,000 to 1 lakh, the government data shows.

The government maintained that the decrease in the per-day COVID cases were very early signs and continuous containment measures by states were required to sustain the gains.

"It is important to have continued efforts of containment at district and state level so that we can preserve these gains and reduce cases further," said Agarwal, the report mentioned.