  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

COVID-19: Govt data shows decline in daily new cases in these states

Updated : May 04, 2021 01:17:38 IST

Seven states have active cases in the range of 50,000 to 1 lakh
12 districts in Maharashtra have shown signs of decline in the last few days
States like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala are reporting an increase in daily new cases
COVID-19: Govt data shows decline in daily new cases in these states
Published : May 04, 2021 12:59 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement