COVID-19: Govt data shows decline in daily new cases in these states Updated : May 04, 2021 01:17:38 IST Seven states have active cases in the range of 50,000 to 1 lakh 12 districts in Maharashtra have shown signs of decline in the last few days States like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala are reporting an increase in daily new cases Published : May 04, 2021 12:59 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply