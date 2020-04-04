  • SENSEX
Healthcare

COVID-19: Government issues advisory asking people to wear 'homemade face covers'

Updated : April 04, 2020 02:10 PM IST

The government said the use of such masks will help in protecting the community at large.
In the US, President Donald Trump has recommended to all citizens the voluntary use non-medical masks as an additional public health measure.
The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that Americans wear basic cloth or fabric masks that can be either purchased online or simply made at home.
