COVID-19: Government doing all it can but civil society not responding the way it should, says Dr Shetty of Narayana Health

Updated : March 23, 2020 06:08 PM IST

Even though government has suspended public transport, closed all the shops, schools, people have lot of time now and they are enjoying and this will put us in a serious trouble.
Highlighting the enormity of the crisis India was staring at, doctor Devi Shetty warned that Karnataka alone was likely to have a minimum of 80,000 COVID-19 cases.

