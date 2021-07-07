Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • COVID-19: Global vaccine alliance GAVI hopes India will resume exports in July quarter

    COVID-19: Global vaccine alliance GAVI hopes India will resume exports in July quarter

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The GAVI vaccine alliance hopes the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume exports of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from this quarter, it told Reuters, which would be earlier than an "end of this year" forecast by the Indian company. GAVI co-leads the COVAX facility for equitable distribution of COVID-19 shots around the world

    COVID-19: Global vaccine alliance GAVI hopes India will resume exports in July quarter
    The GAVI vaccine alliance hopes the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume exports of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from this quarter, it told Reuters, which would be earlier than an "end of this year" forecast by the Indian company.
    GAVI co-leads the COVAX facility for equitable distribution of COVID-19 shots around the world. COVAX suffered a big jolt in April when big vaccine producer India stopped all overseas shipments to meet local demand as infections rose dramatically.
    India's coronavirus crisis has now eased and output of the AstraZeneca drug at SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has also jumped, but so has domestic demand.
    "We remain hopeful that SII deliveries will resume in the third quarter, however, this cannot be confirmed at this stage," a GAVI spokesperson said in an e-mail late on Tuesday.
    "In the meantime, COVAX has been aggressively following through on its strategy of diversifying its portfolio, securing over a billion additional doses in the past month alone either through direct procurements or through dose sharing."
    SII did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A source close to SII said the company was focused on supplying to India for now. It said in May that it hoped to "start delivering to COVAX and other countries by the end of this year".
    India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to queries from Reuters.
    Bangladesh's health minister told reporters on Tuesday that SII could restart supplies to it from August. The country, suffering from a resurgence in infections, has received only 7 million doses out of 30 million it has ordered from the company.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Sydney lockdown extended till July 16 as Delta COVID-19 variant spreads

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Gland3,513.40 111.40 3.27
    Tata Steel1,196.90 29.65 2.54
    Bajaj Finserv12,374.00 283.20 2.34
    JSW Steel684.50 11.35 1.69
    IndusInd Bank1,043.95 12.90 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,197.05 30.30 2.60
    Bajaj Finserv12,374.95 280.50 2.32
    IndusInd Bank1,043.60 13.60 1.32
    HDFC2,520.35 27.05 1.08
    Dr Reddys Labs5,595.20 56.40 1.02
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Gland3,513.40 111.40 3.27
    Tata Steel1,196.90 29.65 2.54
    Bajaj Finserv12,374.00 283.20 2.34
    JSW Steel684.50 11.35 1.69
    IndusInd Bank1,043.95 12.90 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,197.05 30.30 2.60
    Bajaj Finserv12,374.95 280.50 2.32
    IndusInd Bank1,043.60 13.60 1.32
    HDFC2,520.35 27.05 1.08
    Dr Reddys Labs5,595.20 56.40 1.02

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.68000.13750.18
    Euro-Rupee88.23000.05900.07
    Pound-Rupee102.97300.05000.05
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67410.00040.05
    View More