  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets shut today for Good Friday
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rebound as traders await OPEC meeting
Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 76.28 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Covid-19 global toll crosses one lakh mark, over 16 lakh cases

Updated : April 11, 2020 09:38 AM IST

Over 3.6 lakh people have recovered around the world, with the maximum in China (77,791), followed by 55,668 in Spain and 52,407 in Germany.
According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre, the toll, as of around 10.30 pm on Friday, was 100,376 with Italy reporting 18,849 deaths, the US with 17,925 - with 5,150 of them in New York City, and Spain on third with 15,970 deaths.
Covid-19 global toll crosses one lakh mark, over 16 lakh cases

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: Punjab government extends curfew till May 1

Coronavirus: Punjab government extends curfew till May 1

Maharashtra sees surge in Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 1,390

Maharashtra sees surge in Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 1,390

Coronavirus lockdown: EPFO settles 1.37 lakh PF withdrawal claims worth Rs 280 crore

Coronavirus lockdown: EPFO settles 1.37 lakh PF withdrawal claims worth Rs 280 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement