Healthcare
Covid-19 global toll crosses one lakh mark, over 16 lakh cases
Updated : April 11, 2020 09:38 AM IST
Over 3.6 lakh people have recovered around the world, with the maximum in China (77,791), followed by 55,668 in Spain and 52,407 in Germany.
According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre, the toll, as of around 10.30 pm on Friday, was 100,376 with Italy reporting 18,849 deaths, the US with 17,925 - with 5,150 of them in New York City, and Spain on third with 15,970 deaths.