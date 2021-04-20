COVID-19: Global caseload tops 14.18 crore

The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 14.18 crore, while the deaths have surged to more than 30.2 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 14,18,13,257 and 30,27,353, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 3,17,37,347 and 5,67,690, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 1,50,61,919 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,973,695), France (5,357,229), Russia (4,657,509), the UK (4,406,023), Turkey (4,323,596), Italy (3,878,994), Spain (3,428,354), Germany (3,161,645), Argentina (2,714,475), Poland (2,695,327), Colombia (2,667,136), Mexico (2,306,910) and Iran (2,261,435), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 3,74,682 fatalities.