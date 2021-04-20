COVID-19: Global caseload tops 14.18 crore Updated : April 20, 2021 09:56 AM IST The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 3,17,37,347 and 5,67,690, respectively. In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 3,74,682 fatalities. In terms of infections, India is in second place with 1,50,61,919 cases. Published : April 20, 2021 09:38 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply