COVID-19: Global caseload tops 14.18 crore

Updated : April 20, 2021 09:56 AM IST

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 3,17,37,347 and 5,67,690, respectively.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 3,74,682 fatalities.
In terms of infections, India is in second place with 1,50,61,919 cases.
