COVID-19: Global caseload tops 12.27 crore Updated : March 21, 2021 12:25 PM IST The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,782,302 and 541,909, respectively. Brazil follows in second place with 11,950,459 cases and 292,752 fatalities. In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in third place with 197,219 fatalities. Published : March 21, 2021 12:25 PM IST