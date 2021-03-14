COVID-19: Global caseload tops 11.94 crore Updated : March 14, 2021 08:37 AM IST The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 23,99,317 and 5,34,275, respectively. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 2,77,102, followed by Mexico (1,93,851). Brazil comes in second place in terms of cases at 1,14,39,558. Published : March 14, 2021 08:37 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply