COVID-19: Global caseload tops 11.94 crore

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 11.94 crore, while the deaths have surged to more than 26.4 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 11,94,72,317 and 26,47,235, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 23,99,317 and 5,34,275, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil comes in second place in terms of cases at 1,14,39,558.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (1,13,33,728), Russia (43,31,396), the UK (42,67,015), France (41,05,527), Italy (32,01,838), Spain (31,83,704), Turkey (28,66,012), Germany (25,69,864), Colombia (22,99,082), Argentina (21,92,025), Mexico (21,57,771), Poland (18,89,360), Iran (17,39,360), South Africa (15,28,414), Ukraine (15,00,873), Indonesia (14,14,741), Peru (14,02,610), Czech Republic (13,92,108) and the Netherlands (11,66,923), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 2,77,102, followed by Mexico (1,93,851) in third place and India (1,58,446) in the fourth.