  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

COVID-19: Global caseload tops 11.64 crore

Updated : March 07, 2021 08:37 AM IST

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,949,592 and 524,262, respectively.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,192,088.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 264,325, followed by Mexico.
COVID-19: Global caseload tops 11.64 crore
Published : March 07, 2021 08:37 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

DHFL auditor Grant Thornton finds another fraud of Rs 1,424 crore

DHFL auditor Grant Thornton finds another fraud of Rs 1,424 crore

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement