COVID-19: Global caseload tops 11.64 crore Updated : March 07, 2021 08:37 AM IST The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,949,592 and 524,262, respectively. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,192,088. Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 264,325, followed by Mexico. Published : March 07, 2021 08:37 AM IST