COVID-19: Global caseload over 12.75 crore

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed 12.75 crore, while the deaths have surged to more than 27.9 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 12,75,28,304 and 27,90,109, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 3,03,21,943 and 5,49,892, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 1,25,73,615 cases and 3,13,866 fatalities.

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (1,20,39,644), France (46,15,290), Russia (44,77,916), the UK (43,51,668), Italy (3,544,957), Spain (32,70,825), Turkey (32,40,577), Germany (27,94,949), Colombia (23,82,730), Argentina (23,08,597), Poland (22,67,964) and Mexico (22,26,550), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in third place with 2,01,623 fatalities.