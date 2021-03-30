COVID-19: Global caseload over 12.75 crore Updated : March 30, 2021 09:42 AM IST The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 3,03,21,943 and 5,49,892, respectively. Brazil follows in the second place with 1,25,73,615 cases and 3,13,866 fatalities. In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in third place with 2,01,623 fatalities. Published : March 30, 2021 09:42 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply