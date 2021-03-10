COVID-19: Global caseload over 11.75 crore Updated : March 10, 2021 09:37 AM IST Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of COVID-19 fatalities at 2,68,370, followed by Mexico (1,91,789). India comes in second place in terms of cases at 1,12,44,786. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 2,90,93,947 and 5,27,643, respectively. Published : March 10, 2021 09:37 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply