COVID-19: Global caseload over 11.75 crore

Updated : March 10, 2021 09:37 AM IST

Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of COVID-19 fatalities at 2,68,370, followed by Mexico (1,91,789).
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 1,12,44,786.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 2,90,93,947 and 5,27,643, respectively.
