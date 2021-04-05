COVID-19: Global caseload now over 13 crore Updated : April 05, 2021 09:42 AM IST In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in third place with 204,011 fatalities. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,671,074 and 554,999, respectively. Brazil follows in second place with 12,953,597 cases and 331,433 fatalities. Published : April 05, 2021 09:42 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply