COVID-19: Global caseload close to 16 crore Updated : May 11, 2021 09:43:42 IST The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,743,117 and 582,140. In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 422,229 fatalities. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 22,662,575 cases. Published : May 11, 2021 09:43 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply