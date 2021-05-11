COVID-19: Global caseload close to 16 crore

The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 15.86 crore, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.29 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 158,616,506 and 3,299,447 respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,743,117 and 582,140, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 22,662,575 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million case are Brazil (15,209,990), France (5,841,593), Turkey (5,044,936), Russia (4,832,959), the UK (4,452,956), Italy (4,116,287), Spain (3,581,392), Germany (3,538,208)), Argentina (3,165,121) and Colombia (3,015,301), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 422,229 fatalities.