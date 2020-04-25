COVID-19: Four-day

Chennai and four other districts will go into a period of “intense” lockdown starting Sunday for between three and four days, depending on the district, as an added precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

While Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore — Tamil Nadu’s worst-affected districts — will start this new lockdown from April 26 to April 29, Salem and Tiruppur will see their “intense” lockdown end on April 28 itself, the state said.

While there has been some confusion over what the new lockdown means — especially given that a nationwide lockdown is already in place — here’s a list of what stays open and what doesn’t, and what you are allowed to do and what you aren’t.

- Grocery stores don’t stay open: unlike the rules governing the existing nationwide lockdown, don’t expect to find groceries if you’re in Chennai. This principal change to rules caused a great deal of panic-buying on Saturday for fear of supplies running out.

- Vegetable shops, an exception: a Tami Nadu government order initially stated that only wholesale vegetable stores will be open through the four-day lockdown. However, owing to panic-buying, the Chennai corporation has clarified that vegetable shops would be allowed to function. If a grocery store sells vegetables too, they would be allowed to sell outside the store.

- No vehicular movement at all: the Tamil Nadu government has emphasised that nobody would be allowed to step outside their homes unless it is to purchase essentials. Even in the case of the latter, no movement of vehicles would be allowed unless the vehicle in question has a government-issued vehicular pass, for movement of essentials. Violators would have their vehicles impounded.

- No takeaways, but home-delivery allowed: All throughout the existing nationwide lockdown, you were allowed to walk into your neighbourhood restaurant and take away your order. That ends starting Sunday. Restaurants will not be permitted to allow takeaways, although home-delivery of cooked food is permitted

- Amma Canteens to serve free food: Chennai’s now-famous Amma Canteens will dole out free food for the remainder of the entire lockdown, thereby being allowed to stay open. In all, 400 such canteens in Chennai will stay open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.