Healthcare COVID-19 found to lead to severe mystery illness in kids Updated : May 07, 2020 12:03 PM IST Children who were found to have inflammation of the blood vessels, including coronary arteries, also tested positive for COVID-19 Children developing COVID-19 and PMSIS associated with it is considered a mystery and a warning of risks to young people