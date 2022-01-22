0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

COVID-19: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda tests positive; hospitalised but asymptomatic

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

The former PM decided to get hospitalised as a precaution. His wife, Chennamma, has nested negative for the coronavirus.

COVID-19: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda tests positive; hospitalised but asymptomatic
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said. "He has tested positive for COVID-19 but he is asymptomatic. However, he is admitted to Manipal Hospital," the sources said.
The JD(S) supremo chose to get admitted to hospital as a precaution, the sources added. The sources further said Gowda's wife Chennamma is negative for coronavirus and is at home.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has wished Gowda a speedy recovery. "I wish former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection and to continue his work as usual," Bommai tweeted.
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar wished for a speedy recovery. He further said he is in touch with the doctors treating the former Prime Minister and getting updates about his health.
Also read: 
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

COVID-19: No call as yet on resuming offline schools in Pune; UP govt extends closure till Jan 30

next story