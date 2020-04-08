  • SENSEX
Indices erase gains; Sensex turns negative, Nifty below 8,800
COVID-19: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar proposes ODI series with India to raise funds

Updated : April 08, 2020 05:19 PM IST

The two nations have not played a full-series since 2007 due to the terrorist attacks on India by Pakistan-based outfits.
Akhtar feels the sooner they are held, the better it would be but could not tell how the logistics of such an initiative would be worked out.
Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were recently trolled for asking their social media followers to donate to Shahid Afridi's charity foundation.
