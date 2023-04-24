COVID-19 | Five Supreme Court judges test positive, India daily tally up over 7,000 fresh infections

According to the Union health ministry's daily COVID-19 data, 16 new deaths occurred due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 5,31,345. As many as 4,43,01,865 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in the country, so far.

As many as five Supreme Court judges are down with COVID-19 and are unavailable for court hearings. Justice Kaul, who is on the Same Sex marriage case bench, is one of them, people in the know told CNCB-TV18.

On the other hand, India recorded 7,178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4.48 crore, while its active cases dipped after 69 days to stand at 65,683, from the previous day's 67,806 infections, according to the Union health ministry's daily COVID-19 update on Monday.

As many as 16 new deaths were reported, increasing the toll to 5,31,345. These included the eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data, which was updated at 8am, stated.

Active cases in the country stood at 65,683, whereas the daily positivity rate was at 9.16 percent. The weekly positivity rate was at 5.41 percent.

The active cases comprise 0.15 percent of the total infections of the tally. The national recovery rate has was pegged at 98.67 percent, the ministry stated.

The number of recoveries increased to 4,43,01,865 patients, whereas the case fatality rate was at 1.18 percent.

The ministry's website states that as many as 220.66 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country, so far, as part of the nation-wide vaccination drive.