COVID-19: First nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets regulator’s nod for Phase 2/3 trial

India’s first nasal vaccine against the coronavirus disease developed by vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has received the regulator’s nod for conducting Phase 2/3 trials, the government said on August 13.

“Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine is the first nasal vaccine that has received the regulatory approval for Phase 2/3 trials. This is the first of its kind COVID-19 jab to undergo human clinical trials in India,” the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine. Bharat Biotech has in-licensed technology from Washington University in St Louis, USA.

The nod for the Phase 2/3 trial comes after the vaccine maker completed the Phase 1 clinical trial in the age groups ranging from 18 to 60 years.

The ministry said the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker has reported that the doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in Phase 1 clinical trial have been well tolerated and that no serious adverse events were reported.

“Previously, the vaccine was found to be safe, immunogenic and well tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies. The vaccine was able to elicit high level of neutralizing antibodies in animal studies,” the ministry statement added.

Last month, Bharat Biotech’s Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella had said the nasal vaccine will be a key component of the vaccination drive and that the company can produce 100 million doses per month of nasal vaccine as it is easy to manufacture.

Ella had said the firm will also be completing Covaxin clinical trials for the 2-17 years age group soon. He predicted that all Indians will be vaccinated by March 2022.