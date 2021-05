Even as India reels under the impact of rising cases of COVID-19, a deadly fungal infection called mucormycosis or commonly called "black fungus" has triggered a new health challenge.

More than 11,000 cases of black fungus infections have been reported in the country, which has forced state governments to declare it an epidemic.

The rare fungal infection that emerged during the pandemic's second wave has been linked with indiscriminate use of steroids and uncontrolled diabetes in COVID-19 positive patients.

But there is much more to it.

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla talks to Dr Mandar Kubal, founder and Director of Infectious Diseases and Pulmonary Care to help us understand the new epidemic.

Tune in to the first episode of CNBC-TV18's COVID-19 Fight Podcast to find out more about mucormycosis and the ways to deal with it.