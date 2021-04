The service sector has been on a recovery path over the past few months, with the IHS Markit PMI data in February showing a sharp expansion versus the previous month. But a fresh wave of rising COVID cases, threatens to dent the nascent recovery, especially for contact-based services such as restaurants and retail. It's important to note that the highest number of fresh cases are emerging in states that generate a bulk of the country's GDP.

For example Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Punjab contribute 32 percent of the country's GDP. It is these states along with Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu that now account for close to 80 percent of the new cases in the country.

So, while Maharashtra has announced lockdown-like localised restrictions, the state has refrained from announcing a complete lockdown. Tamil Nadu continues to maintain a partial lockdown till 30th April while in Gujarat a night curfew continues to be imposed and COVID testing is mandatory for those entering the state.

The Multiplex Association of India, along with FICCI, has urged the Maharashtra government to refrain from imposing a second lockdown, saying it will adversely affect industry.

The National Restaurant Association has also said that a lockdown will deal a severe blow to the sector. It says that 80 percent of business happens at dinner time and the curfew post-8 pm, especially in Mumbai, rings a potential death knell for the sector.

To take this discussion forward CNBC-TV18 spoke to Puneet Chhatwal, Chairman of the CII's National Committee for Tourism and Hospitality, he is also the MD and CEO of Indian Hotel Companies Limited, Kamal Gianchandani, President of Multiplex Association of India (MAI). Kumar Rajagopalan, President of Retail Association of India and Mukesh Kumar, Chairman & Director on Board for the Shopping Centres Association of India, he is also the CEO of Infiniti Malls.