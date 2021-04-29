COVID-19: Experts appeal to people for donation of blood before vaccination

As the existing rules do not allow a fully vaccinated individual to donate blood at least before 60 days, experts have urged people to donate blood before vaccination as the massive vaccination drive is going to begin from May 1.

The majority of the voluntary blood donors fall in the 18-45 age group and once the vaccination drive begins, these individuals won’t be able to donate blood. This could trigger a massive shortage of blood at the blood banks, the experts apprehend. Voluntary blood donation has significantly gone down since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

According to News18 report, the gap between two shots of the present vaccines available in India ranges between four to six weeks. An individual will not be allowed to donate blood between the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Healthcare experts warned that apart from the COVID patients, those suffering from Thalassemia, cancer, bone and kidney ailments, those who are acutely anaemic, pregnant women and accident victims are likely to suffer under such situation.

Here is a status check on the blood banks of various states:

MAHARASHTRA

At the beginning of this month, Maharashtra — the worst COVID-affected state in the country — had 29,000 units of blood.

The state Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has appealed to the public to donate blood before taking the vaccine.

Earlier, the State Blood Transfusion Council had also requested the people to donate blood before getting the jab when people above 45 years were allowed to take vaccines against novel coronavirus starting April 1.

TELANGANA

Telangana has already started facing the problem of blood shortage. Blood banks are running dry as donors are not turning up amid raging COVID cases. There are nearly 300 blood banks across Telangana that collect nearly 3.5 lakh units of blood annually. According to sources, Telangana has less than 15 percent of supply as of now.

ANDHRA PRADESH

The situation is the same in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The state has about 200 blood banks which collect nearly 2.5 lakh units per annum. But the massive second wave of COVID-19 has posed an obstacle in voluntary blood donation. According to the sources, Andhra Pradesh is facing a shortage of a 10 percent supply of blood.

KARNATAKA

In this southern state, too, blood donations have dropped dramatically post COVID outbreak. Also with the closure of educational institutions and offices, voluntary blood donation camps are not being held. The situation is grim amid the current lockdown in the state. The blood banks from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are calling prospective donors to donate blood before going for vaccination.

GUJARAT

Ahmedabad is facing a scarcity at its blood banks. According to the Indian Red Cross Society sources, blood donation fell in February-March due to the steep spike in the corona infections. The blood banks in Ahmedabad could collect only 5,122 units of blood in the last two months, the lowest since 2019.

MADHYA PRADESH

According to a Freepress Journal report, blood donations have reduced by more than 70 percent in the state since the corona outbreak. People fear that it would render them weak, reduce their immunity and make them more vulnerable to the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a youth group in Bhopal has been running a campaign since March end, urging people to donate blood before getting vaccinated. The campaigners say that the COVID pandemic has led to a shortage of blood in the city as the lockdown and fears are preventing donors from coming out.