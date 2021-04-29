COVID-19: Experts appeal to people for donation of blood before vaccination Updated : April 29, 2021 08:09:53 IST After getting fully vaccinated an individual won’t be allowed to donate blood for next 60 days There is a gap of four to six weeks between two shots of the vaccine and blood donation will not be allowed during this period Published : April 29, 2021 07:48 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply