COVID-19: Europe becomes second region to cross 2,50,000 deaths

Updated : October 25, 2020 02:02 PM IST

Based on the last seven-days daily reported average deaths, Russia is reporting 250 deaths per day, Europe's highest toll, followed by the United Kingdom and France with about 143 deaths each.
The United Kingdom leads Europe's death toll with about 45,000 deaths, followed by Italy, Spain, France and Russia.
