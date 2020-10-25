Healthcare COVID-19: Europe becomes second region to cross 2,50,000 deaths Updated : October 25, 2020 02:02 PM IST Based on the last seven-days daily reported average deaths, Russia is reporting 250 deaths per day, Europe's highest toll, followed by the United Kingdom and France with about 143 deaths each. The United Kingdom leads Europe's death toll with about 45,000 deaths, followed by Italy, Spain, France and Russia. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.