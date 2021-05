Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") has given royalty free non-exclusive voluntary licenses to well established Indian pharmaceuticals to produce and distribute Baricitinib drug in India.

Cipla Ltd, Lupin Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, will be collaborating with Lilly to accelerate and expand the availability of Baricitinib in India.

The company is also discussing potential grant of additional voluntary licenses with several other Indian manufacturers.

These agreements and partnerships will ensure proper manufacturing and accessibility of Baricitinib during this COVID-19 pandemic. The availability of the drug will improve the local treatment options against COVID-19 in India.

The company just recently received EUA from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for its drug Baricitinib to be used with Remdesivir for the treatment COVID-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).